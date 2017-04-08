Lions Ice Show - Watertown
Apr 8, 2017 - Apr 9, 2017
The Watertown Lions Club sponsors an ice skating show for the local youth of the Watertown area. Over 100 area skaters participate in the skating show.
|Location:
|Maas Ice Arena
|Map:
|112 21St. SW, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
|Phone:
|605-886-8588
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/watertownlionsiceshow/
All Dates:
The Watertown Lions Club sponsors an ice skating show for the local youth of the Watertown area.
