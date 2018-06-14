Lighting the Way Autism Conference - Sioux Falls

Jun 14, 2018 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

The 11th Annual LTW Conference will feature keynote presentations by Dr. Ross Greene and Dr. Patrick Schwarz. Local and regional experts in the field of autism and support services will lead the breakout sessions. The conference is for parents, caregivers, educators, social workers, counselors, family members and self advocates. There are numerous networking opportunities throughout the two day conference. Graduate and CEU credit is available. $100 registration fee covers all meals and sessions.