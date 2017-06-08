Share |

Lighting the Way Autism Conference - Sioux Falls

Jun 9, 2017 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Lighting the Way Autism Conference is for parents, family members, caregivers, educators, social workers, counselors, therapists, adult service providers and business and community members. The breakouts sessions provide information on supporting families, best practices in education, health and wellness and transitions across the lifespan. Keynote speakers are featured each day and all meals are provided. College credit and CEU hours are available.

Fee: $100 for two day conference including all meals


Location:   Augustana University - Madsen Center, Commons
Map:   2001 S Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-4617
Email:   fiala@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/autism

All Dates:
Jun 8, 2017 8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jun 9, 2017 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join us for our 10th Annual Conference. Keynotes, breakout sessions and networking opportunities with various professionals. See website for registration.

Augustana University - Madsen Center, Commons
2001 S Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57197

