Lewis and Clark Homestead Day - Yankton
Jun 10, 2017
Make butter and candles, sample homemade ice cream, watch rope making and spinning demonstrations, and participate in pioneer games and contests.
|Location:
|Pierson Ranch Recreation Area
|Map:
|31144 Toe Road Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-2985
|Email:
|Lewis-Clark@state.sd.us
All Dates:
