Let's Luau (dance) - Sioux Falls
Jan 12, 2018 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on January 12 will be provided by the Shrine Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDance
|Location:
|El Riad Shrine
|Map:
|510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/ElRiadShrineDanceClub
All Dates:
The Shrine Big Band provides the beat for an evening of music and dancing.
