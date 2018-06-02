Leola Entertainment - Leola
Jun 2, 2018
The Loony Lutheran Ladies, a trio of wacky gals use music and comedy for a family-friendly show about living the Lutheran way. Typical Lutheran meal included. For tickets call 605-380-2224. Tickets are $35.00.
|Location:
|Leola High School
|Map:
|820 Leola Ave, Leola, SD 57456
|Phone:
|605-380-2224
All Dates:
Family friendly musical comedy.
