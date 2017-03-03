Lend Me A Tenor (play) - Lead

Mar 10, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Directed by David Scherer and performed by the Gold Camp Players community theatre. This production is supported in part by the South Dakota Arts Council, through the Department of Tourism, and the National Endowment for the Arts.



Synopsis of Lend Me A Tenor: Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome the world-famous Tito Morelli, II Stupendo, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only as Otello. The star arrives late and, through a hilarious series of mishaps, is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. His pulse is so low that Saunders and his assistant Max believe he’s dead. In a frantic attempt to salvage the evening, Saunders persuades Max to get into Morelli's Otello costume and fool the audience into thinking he's Il Stupendo. Max succeeds admirably, but Morelli comes to and gets into his other costume ready to perform. Now two Otellos are running around in costume and two women are running around in lingerie, each thinking she is with Il Stupendo. A sensation on Broadway and in London's West End, this madcap, screwball comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter.



Lend Me A Tenor is produced in cooperation with Samuel French, Inc., New York, NY.



Wine, beer, soda and water is available for purchase. Free parking is located behind the building, on Main Street, and lot parking within four blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible and assistive listening devices are also available.



For more information, please call the HHOH office at 605-584-2067 or visit the office Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the back of the building at 308 Julius Street, Lead, SD. The HHOH is an equal opportunity provider and employer.



Gold Camp Players community theatre consists of residents of the northern Black Hills communities who enjoy acting, singing, dancing, or behind the scenes theatre production and volunteer their talents for year-round productions and performances at the Historic Homestake Opera House.





The HHOH is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning the building to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide arts and culture and educational opportunities for generations to come. Support for the HHOH and this program is provided in part by the City of Lead, and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation.

Fee: $15 Adults, $10 Members, $5 17 and Under