Legends for Kids 2017

Jun 8, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends promotes the physical well-being for our youth of today, as well as, generations to come. The Legends is a partnership between two of the community’s major organizations (Hy-Vee and Sanford) who strive and encourage our kids to be the very healthiest they can be. The Hy-Vee and Sanford Legends wants every child to have the opportunity to participate in wellness programs and strive to be a healthier generation than the last. Every year the Legends Grant Program gives back thousands of dollars to help build our local teams, facilities and much more. It is through the great sacrifices and generosity of our sponsors, coaches and volunteers giving their time and talents that the Legends events have been able to continue to grow and give back so much more than they have received over our existence. Our mission started and remains today, the one model which makes us strive for excellence every day, “It’s All About the Kids!”

Whether it's on the field, court, mat or ice, our free clinics give you a great opportunity to improve your skills. Children ages 5 and older can learn from the area's best coaches and sports legends. All participants will receive a free T-shirt.

*No registration is needed for free events.*



Guest Appearances from Keyshawn Johnson, Chad Greenway, Jose Canseco, Rebecca Lobo, Mike Miller, Marty McSorley and Kris Tschetter.



Thursday, June 7 Free Events

1:00-3:00 P.M. Legends Golf Clinic - Minnehaha Country Club Driving Range

5:00 P.M. Legends Banquet @ The Sanford Pentagon *Tickets on sale at the door*



Friday, June 9 Free Events

9:00-11:00 A.M. Legends Soccer Clinic *-Sanford Fieldhouse

10:00-12:00 P.M. Legends Hockey Clinic *-Scheels IcePlex

1:00-3:00 P.M. Legends Football Clinic, Augustana University Kirkeby-Over Stadium

3:30-5:30 P.M. Legends Baseball/Softball Clinic *-Sanford Fieldhouse

6:00-8:00 P.M. Legends Volleyball Clinic - Sanford Pentagon



Saturday, June 10 Free Events

9:00-11:00 A.M. Legends Basketball Clinic -Sanford Pentagon

9:00-11:00 A.M. Legends Tennis Clinic &-Huether Family Match Pointe

11:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. Legends FREE lunch-Sanford Pentagon

12:00-12:30 P.M. Hy-Vee KidsFit Event -Sanford Pentagon

12:30-2:30 P.M. Legends Wrestling Clinic *-Sanford Pentagon



*Must bring your own equipment.*