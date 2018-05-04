Share |

May 4, 2018 7:00 am - 4:00 pm

To lead others, you must first LEAD YOURSELF. We invite you to join us for Leadercast Sioux Falls on Friday, May 4, 2018. Leadercast is the largest one-day leadership event in the world. Broadcast live in Atlanta and broadcast to 100,000+ leaders in hundreds of locations, including Sioux Falls, Leadercast brings the world's most recognized global leaders to create a leadership experience unlike any other. At Leadercast in 2018, the speakers who take the stage will inspire you to lead yourself, so you can lead your families, your organization and your communities well. Leadercast Sioux Falls will take place at The District in Sioux Falls with doors opening at 7:00 AM and the program begins at 7:40 AM. General Admission tickets cost $109 and includes a light breakfast, casual lunch, and a Leadercast journal. Group tickets, for tables of 8, are also available at $99 per person. For additional information, visit www.leadercastsiouxfalls.com

 

Fee: $109


Location:   The District
Map:   4521 W. Empire Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Website:   http://leadercastsiouxfalls.ticketspice.com/leadercast-sioux-falls

All Dates:
May 4, 2018 7:00 am - 4:00 pm

Leadership seminar.

The District
The District 57106 4521 W. Empire Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

