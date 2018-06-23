Share |

Lead Mountain Nights - Lead

Sep 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Lead Mountain Nights is a monthly summer music series featuring some of the best local artists. Locals and visitors enjoy this free, outdoor community festival featuring craft and food vendors, kids activities and bouncy house, and beverage garden.


Location:   Manuel Brothers Park
Map:   160 West Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-1100
Email:   emily@leadmethere.org
Website:   http://leadmethere.org/lead-mountain-nights/

All Dates:
Jun 23, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jul 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Aug 11, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sep 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

