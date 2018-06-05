“Write” Start Camp - Rapid City

Jun 14, 2018 8:00 am - 9:00 am

This camp is designed for the pre-school set and will focus on developing the skills necessary for coloring, drawing and pre-writing skills using music and a variety of manipulatives to learn about letters. An occupational therapist will guide the group in fun sensory motor activities to develop strength and visual perceptual skills necessary for pre-school readiness success.



Dates: June 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26, 28 (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

Time: 8:00-9:00 am



Cost: $100.00



Call 605-791-7400 to register!