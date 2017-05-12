“WJazz Live” Jazz Concert - Spearfish

May 12, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Club Matthews presents the second Jazz Sessions event, “WJazz Live,” by Ward Johnston, with special appearances by other jazz artists. Drawing on his traditional jazz roots of renowned jazz greats, Wes Montgomery, Dave Brubeck and Horace Silver, Ward is focused on where this uniquely American art form is headed.



Tickets are $35 for cabaret table seating and $20 for balcony seating. Tickets are available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973.