“Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry” (concert) - Spearfish

Jan 21, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

In “Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry,” Springfield, MO band, The HillBenders, take on music from The Who’s “Tommy” and make it bluegrass. Conceived and produced by SXSW co-founder and longtime musician/producer, Louis Jay Meyers, this bluegrass concert brings a new perspective to this classic rock concert while paying respect to its creators.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for subscribers, and $10 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students.

Tickets available by phone at 605-642-7973, in the art gallery or online at matthewsopera.com.