“Greater Tuna” Community Theater COMEDY - Spearfish

May 4, 2017 - May 7, 2017

Greater Tuna is the hilarious comedy about Texas’ third-smallest town — where the Lion’s Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. The eclectic band of citizens (20!) that make up this town is portrayed by only a few performers. This makes this satire on life in rural America even more delightful, as they depict the inhabitants of Tuna — men, women, children and, yes, animals.

Tickets are $15 adults, $5 youth and BHSU students. Thursday-Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday show is at 2 p.m.

 


Location:   The Matthews Opera House & Art
Map:   612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://The Matthews Opera House & Art, 612 N. Main Street

All Dates:
