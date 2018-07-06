Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant - De Smet
Jul 6, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018
The Pageant is a favorite local tradition. Each summer more than a hundred volunteers combine their talents to present a family-friendly drama based on the writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder. People from all over the world gather together on the beautiful South Dakota prairie and step back into history to a time when the West was just opening up to a wave of pioneering men and women.
Admission:
$12 - Adults
$8 - 6-12 years old
5 and under free
|Location:
|Pageant Grounds
|Map:
|20812 Homestead Road, De Smet, South Dakota 57231
|Phone:
|800-776-3594
|Website:
|http://www.desmetpageant.org/
All Dates:
Jul 6, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018 Gates open at 6pm Performance begins at 8pm
Jul 13, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018 Gates open at 6pm Performance begins at 8pm
Jul 20, 2018 - Jul 22, 2018 Gates open at 6pm Performance begins at 8pm
Locals perform These Happy Golden Years.
