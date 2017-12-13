Lakota Nation Invitational - Rapid City
Dec 13, 2017 - Dec 16, 2017
Basketball, wrestling, cheerleading, Lakota language and academic competitions, hand game tournament, art show, story telling and business competitions.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-856-3503
|Website:
|http://www.lakotanationinvitational.com/
All Dates:
