Lakota Nation Invitational - Rapid City

Dec 13, 2017 - Dec 16, 2017

Basketball, wrestling, cheerleading, Lakota language and academic competitions, hand game tournament, art show, story telling and business competitions.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-856-3503
Website:   http://www.lakotanationinvitational.com/

