Lakota Language Weekend - Sioux Falls
Jan 20, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018
Háu mitákuyepi, Sioux Falls — the Lakota Language Weekend is heading your way! The LLW is an intensive (and fun) crash course on Lakota language and culture. Organized and taught by staff from the Lakota Summer Institute. Open to all, including beginners!
WHAT YOU'LL LEARN:
• The Lakota kinship system
• How to introduce yourself
• How to greet your relatives
• Basic phrases for the world around you
• How to build basic sentences
COST: $20 a day, $40 weekend
|Location:
|Southeast Technical Institute
|Map:
|2320 N Career Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|812-961-6360
|Email:
|events@lakhota.org
All Dates:
Jan 20, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018
A two-day crash course on Lakota language and culture.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.