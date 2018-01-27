Share |

Lakota Games on Ice - Mitchell

Jan 27, 2018

Wear warm outdoor clothing as Mike Marshall, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, teaches games his ancestors played in the wintertime. All ages welcome.


Location:   Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
Map:   3200 Indian Village Road, Mitchell, SD
Phone:   605-996-5473
Email:   info@mitchellindianvillage.org
Website:   http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org

All Dates:
Learn how to play traditional Native American winter games.

Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
