Share |

Lake Area Zoological Society Members' Picnic - Watertown

Aug 8, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

An evening meal amongst the animal exhibits and prairie gardens for our Lake Area Zoological Society Members.


Location:   Bramble Park Zoo
Map:   800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Phone:   605-882-6269
Email:   jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
Website:   http://www.brambleparkzoo.com

All Dates:
Aug 8, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Bring LAZS membership card and photo id.

Free picnic for valid LAZS members.

Bramble Park Zoo
Bramble Park Zoo 57201 800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201

Search All Events By Day

August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS