Know Your Numbers - Sioux Falls

Feb 3, 2017 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Do you know your numbers? Find out during the Know Your Numbers Event brought to you by Sanford Health, El Riad Shrine and American Heart Association.

Get screened and enjoy a selection of health related booths and presentations.

Health screenings available at a reduced cost:

• $25 Heart Screen

• $25 Vascular Screen

• $15 Heart Health Profile

Call (605) 312-2150 to schedule your

screen today.



Complimentary lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fee: FREE