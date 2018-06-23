Share |

Kite & Bike Festival - Brookings

Jun 23, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018

Brookings Kite and Bike festival is a free family event open to the public. The event is sponsored by the South Dakota Art Museum and Optimist International.


Location:   Fishback Soccer Complex
Map:   Medary Ave S. & 20th St. S., Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-688-4279
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/brookingskiteandbikefestival/

