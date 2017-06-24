Kite & Bike Festival - Brookings
Jun 24, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017
Brookings Kite and Bike festival is a free family event open to the public. The event is sponsored by the South Dakota Art Museum and Optimist International
|Location:
|Fishback Soccer Complex
|Map:
|Medary Ave S. & 20th St. S., Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-688-4279
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/brookingskiteandbikefestival/
All Dates:
