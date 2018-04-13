Kickin Brass Big Band (dance) - Sioux Falls
Apr 13, 2018 6:30 pm
The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on April 13 will be provided by the Kickin' Brass Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDance
|Location:
|El Riad Shrine
|Map:
|510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls SD
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub
All Dates:
Apr 13, 2018 6:30 pm Dance lessons start at 6:45, with the dance to follow at 7:30 pm.
Put on your dancin' shoes and prepare to kick up your heels.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.