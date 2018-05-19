Kelly Family Homestead Tour & Talk - Crooks
May 19, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
The Kelly farm was homesteaded in 1874. The family has restored the milk barn into an events center. Join the Minnehaha County Historical Society for a tour and a talk on the other homesteaders in the area. A special event for members and guests. This is a free event but space is limited to 60 people. A reservation is required. RSVP to 605-610-6097 by May 15th.
|Location:
|Kelly Family Homestead Farm
|Map:
|46908 254th St, Crooks, SD 57020
|Phone:
|605-610-6097
|Email:
|info@minnehahahistory.org
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/kellyfamilyhomestead/
All Dates:
May 19, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Barn Tour & History Talk by Charles Berdahl on the homesteaders of the area.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.