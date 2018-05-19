Kelly Family Homestead Tour & Talk - Crooks

May 19, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

The Kelly farm was homesteaded in 1874. The family has restored the milk barn into an events center. Join the Minnehaha County Historical Society for a tour and a talk on the other homesteaders in the area. A special event for members and guests. This is a free event but space is limited to 60 people. A reservation is required. RSVP to 605-610-6097 by May 15th.