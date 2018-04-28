Share |

Keeping Warm in South Dakota XI - Brookings

Apr 28, 2018 - Apr 29, 2018

300 quilts will be on display for Keeping Warm in South Dakota XI: Surviving the Seasons. Icelandic designer and Stripology author Gudrun Erla is the featured speaker. The quilt show also features vendors, a boutique, silent auction, luncheon and quilts of valor.  Contact Sandy McFarland at 605-690-8281 for the Sat. luncheon tickets.  

Admission: $6 a day


Location:   Swiftel Center
Map:   824 32nd Ave., Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-690-3246
Email:   tbennett111@hotmail.com
Website:   http://Brookings Area Quilt Guild

