Junk Jam - Brookings

Apr 28, 2018 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mark your calendars for JUNK JAM: Spring Edition. JUNK JAM features 40 fabulous regional vendors of vintage, eclectic, re-purposed, industrial. handmade and rustic goods. Grab a few friends and enjoy beautiful displays, delicious food truck faire, live music and our signature Sangria and Moscow Mules. With products ranging from home and garden decor to handmade jewelry, clothing and soaps - we have something for everyone!

9 - 10 AM: Early Bird Admission $15.

10 - 5 PM: General Admission $5.

Children age 2 and under are free.