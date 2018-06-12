Journey Church Youth National Fine Arts Fundraiser - Rapid City
Jun 12, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A fundraiser to help raise money for Journey Church's National Fine Arts Team going to Houston to compete in the national competition July 30-August 4. Come out on June 12th to the west side Blaze Pizza and show the cashier a flyer or a picture of the flyer on your phone and they will donate 20% of the sale to our team. So come out and enjoy pizza with your friends and family and help support our team along the way!
Find a picture of the flyer in the pictures section of the event on facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/2060452320900206/ ) or on the Journey Youth Instagram page @journeyyouthrc
Learn more about Journey Church and Fine Arts by following these links:
Journey Church:
http://journeyrapidcity.com/
Fine Arts:
https://youth.ag.org/Participate/Fine-Arts
|Location:
|Blaze Pizza (West Side)
|Map:
|515 Mt. View Road, Rapid City, South Dakota 57702
|Phone:
|605-939-1357
|Email:
|pastorjj@journeyrapidcity.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/2060452320900206/
All Dates:
Jun 12, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A fundraiser for Journey Church's Youth Group.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.