Island Park 5th Annual All Show-N-Shine - Milltown
Jun 18, 2017
Bring anything with a motor.
11 am - 12 pm registration
12-4 pm show-n-shine
Big Red Rawkit Riot Band will be playing. Concessions available on grounds.
Fee: $10 for show cars
|Location:
|Milltown Island Park
|Map:
|27308 Benson Rd, Milltown, SD 57366
|Phone:
|605-770-3861
|Email:
|milltownislandpark@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/MilltownIslandPark
All Dates:
