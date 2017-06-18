Share |

Island Park 5th Annual All Show-N-Shine - Milltown

Jun 18, 2017

Bring anything with a motor.

11 am - 12 pm registration

12-4 pm show-n-shine

Big Red Rawkit Riot Band will be playing. Concessions available on grounds.

 

Fee: $10 for show cars


Location:   Milltown Island Park
Map:   27308 Benson Rd, Milltown, SD 57366
Phone:   605-770-3861
Email:   milltownislandpark@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/MilltownIslandPark

Jun 18, 2017

Bring anything with a motor. Big Red Rawkit Riot Band will be playing. Concessions available on grounds.

 

 

Milltown Island Park
Milltown Island Park 27308 27308 Benson Rd, Milltown, SD 57366

