Irene's 125th Celebration - Irene
Jun 29, 2018 - Jul 1, 2018
Irene, SD is 125 years old in 2018 and we’re having a celebration! Join us June 29th, 30th and July 1st for a weekend of good food, great friends, fun events and the Irene Rodeo.
Schedule of Events
Friday, June 29, 2018
9:00am –12:00pm Sidewalk Vendor Fair
9:30am – end Golf Tournament
1:00pm – 6:00pm Museum of Memories
1:00pm – end Food Vendors
1:00pm – 5:00pm Kids Activities
1:00pm – 5:00pm Photo Contest Display
1:00pm – 2:00am Beer Tent
1:00pm – 8:00pm Merchandise Booth Open
1:00pm – 8:00pm Information & Emergency Services
5:00pm – 8:00pm Car Cruise-In
5:00pm – 5:30pm Beard Growing Contest (register at 4)
5:30pm – 6:30pm Crowning of Lil Miss & Lil Mister Irene*
7:00pm – end Irene 26th annual Rodeo
10:00pm-1:00am DJ & music
Saturday, June 30, 2018
8:00am – end Registration & 5k walk/run *
8:00am – end 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament *
8:00am – 7:00pm Merchandise Booth Open
8:00am – 7:00pm Information & Emergency Services
9:00am – 6:00pm Museum of Memories
9:00am – 5:00pm Photo Contest Display
8:00am –9:00am Registration for parade entries
10:00am – end Parade
10:00am – end Food Vendors
11:00am – 3:00pm School Tours
11:00am – 5:00pm Kids Activities
11:00am – end Bean Bag Tournament *
8:00am – end Volleyball Tournament *
1:00pm – 2:00am Beer Tent and Entertainment
1:00pm – 3:00pm United Methodist Church open house
6:00pm – end 26th Annual Irene Rodeo
9:00pm – 1:00am Dance (BS Band)
10:00pm – end Fireworks
Sunday, July 1, 2018
9:00am – 3:00pm Museum of Memories
9:00am 50th Anniversary ecumenical worship service at Calvary Lutheran Church
11:00am Community Meal (free will offering)
1:00pm-3:00pm Afternoon entertainment
7:00pm Amateur Baseball Game
Subject to change
This website has additional information about the Celebration this summer. www.irenesd125.com
Fee: $Free
|Location:
|Irene, SD
|Map:
|108 W Main Street, Irene, SD 57037
|Phone:
|605-263-3939
|Email:
|storgerson@me.com
|Website:
|http://www.irenesd125.com
