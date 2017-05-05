"Insane With Power" Dinner Theatre - Worthing

May 21, 2017 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Join us at Olde Towne Dinner Theatre in Worthing for an amazing four course meal and a hilarious play in two acts. Insane With Power by Scott Haan begins with journalist Lois Lancaster writing about the current state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a unique group of quirky inmates who imagine they are crime-fighting super heroes. At first Lois thinks of their fantasies as wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens….

Olde Towne Dinner Theatre is a not-for-profit organization committed to celebrating the art and joy of community theatre. Our shows run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights with a children's matinee on May 20, Thursday shows on May 25 and June 1, and a dessert only matinee on June 4.

Fee: $40.25