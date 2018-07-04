Independence Day Celebration - Rapid City
Jul 4, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Celebrate Independence Day at Main Street Square with an afternoon concert sure to get you in the patriotic spirit. View the City’s spectacular firework display in the evening, right from Main Street Square. For more information visit MainStreetSquareRC.com.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
