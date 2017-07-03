Independence Day Celebration - Rapid City
Jul 3, 2017 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Kids' fishing tournament and activities, food and fireworks.
|Location:
|Elks Golf Course
|Map:
|3333 Jolly Lane, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-393-1187
|Email:
|secretary@rcelks.org
|Website:
|http://www.rcelks.org/
All Dates:
Jul 3, 2017 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
