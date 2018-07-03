Share |

Independence Day Celebration - Lake Norden

Jul 3, 2018 - Jul 4, 2018

Community barbeque, live music, baseball, fireworks display and triathalon. Local area firemen participate in waterfights.


Location:   Lake Norden
Map:   Lake Norden, SD 57248
Phone:   605-785-3602
Email:   cityln@itctel.com
Website:   http://tinyurl.com/ks2wdjx

