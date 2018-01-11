Ice Fishing Expo and Tournament - Mobridge
Two-person competition, ice expo, vendors and panel discussion.
|Location:
|Scherr-Howe Events Center
|Map:
|212 Main St, Mobridge, SD 57601
|Phone:
|605-845-2500
|Email:
|chamber@mobridge.org
|Website:
|http://www.mobridgeoutdoors.com/ice-fishing-tournament
All Dates:
