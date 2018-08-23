Share |

Hugh Glass Rendezvous - Lemmon

Aug 23, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Celebrate Hugh Glass with a weekend of camping, demonstrations, black powder shoot, story telling and guided hikes. Opening ceremony and reception at Grand River Museum (Thursday); Friday 24th youth day -- includes demonstrations of primitive crafts like archery, blacksmithing, tomahawk throwing and the firing of the candy cannon.


Location:   Hugh Glass Park at Shadehill Resevoir
Map:   19150 Summerville Road Shadehill, SD 57638
Phone:   605-393-5832
Website:   http://www.hughglassrendezvous.com

All Dates:
Aug 23, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018

Celebrate Hugh Glass with a weekend of camping, demonstrations, black powder shoot, story telling and guided hikes

Hugh Glass Park at Shadehill Resevoir
Hugh Glass Park at Shadehill Resevoir 19150 19150 Summerville Road Shadehill, SD 57638

Search All Events By Day

August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS