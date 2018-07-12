Share |

Hot Harley Nights - Sioux Falls

Jul 12, 2018 - Jul 14, 2018

Motorcycle parade, antique motorcycle stunt show, casino run, free concerts, bike show, kids’ activities, silent auction, food and raffles. Benefits Make-A-Wish South Dakota. Rhett Rotten Wall of Death = antique motorcycle stunt show. Free concerts by Sugar Daddy, the Neo Johnsons, Ron Keel Band, Whiskey Rich, Sawyer Brown. Thursday the 12th is family night. 


Location:   J & L Harley-Davidson & Falls Park West
Map:   2601 W 60th Street North, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-334-2721
Website:   http://www.hotharleynights.com/schedule-events-calendar-harley-davidson-motorcycles-dealership--2018ScheduleofEvents

