HOT 93.1 Ugly Sweater Skate Party - Rapid City
Dec 1, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Don your ugly sweaters and join Main Street Square for a holiday party on the rink. Entertainment, prizes and more will make the night fun for all ages.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
Dec 1, 2017 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Don your ugly sweaters and join Main Street Square for a holiday party on the rink.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.