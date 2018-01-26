HOT 93.1 Lights on the Ice Teen Night - Rapid City
Jan 26, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Hot 93.1 will transform the Main Street Square ice rink into a party for teens, complete with lights and today’s top hits.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
Feb 9, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
