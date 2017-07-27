Honey Days - Bruce
Jul 27, 2017 - Jul 30, 2017
Dances, parade, 5k, burger feed, honey contest, volleyball and horseshoe tournaments, car show, craft show and kids games.
|Map:
|Bruce, SD 57220
|Phone:
|605-627-5671
|Email:
|richland@mchi.com
|Website:
|http://www.cityofbruce.net/festivals.php
All Dates:
