Hometown Christmas - Hartford
Dec 3, 2017
Community breakfast, vendors, kids’ activities, gingerbread house contest, live nativity, horse drawn wagon rides, Santa, tree lighting, bonfire, caroling, parade of lights, community dinner and fireworks.
|Map:
|Hartford, SD 57033
|Phone:
|605-528-3495
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/Hartfords-Hometown-Christmas-Hartford-SD-221457081253643/?ref=bookmarks
All Dates:
Dec 3, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.