Hometown Christmas - Hartford

Dec 3, 2017

Community breakfast, vendors, kids’ activities, gingerbread house contest, live nativity, horse drawn wagon rides, Santa, tree lighting, bonfire, caroling, parade of lights, community dinner and fireworks.


Map:   Hartford, SD 57033
Phone:   605-528-3495
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/Hartfords-Hometown-Christmas-Hartford-SD-221457081253643/?ref=bookmarks

All Dates:
