Holiday Vendor & Craft Show - Pierre.
Nov 11, 2017 - Nov 12, 2017
The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre is holding its annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Show, November 11-12 at the Ramkota River Centre in Pierre. If you are looking for the perfect holiday gift or something unique for your home's holiday décor, you'll be sure to find it among the over 130 craft and vendor booths. This year's Holiday Craft & Vendor Show continues the Zonta Club's long-standing tradition of holding craft shows to raise money to fund local organizations and educational scholarships. The Club is part of Zonta International that works on projects world-wide, helping women improve their health, education and economic condition.
|Location:
|Ramkota River Centre
|Map:
|920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-295-4831
|Email:
|ZontaPFP@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://zontadistrict12.org/pierre-fort-pierre
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2017 - Nov 12, 2017 Saturday November 11: 9am to 5pm Sunday November 12: 10am to 3pm
Over 130 vendors offer something for everyone! Beautiful hand-crafted items and quality products available just in time for holiday gift-finding and home decorating.
