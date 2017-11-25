Share |

Holiday Open House - Pierre

Nov 25, 2017 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Treats, entertainment, photos with Santa and free admission to the museum.


Location:   South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center
Map:   900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-773-6000
Website:   http://History.sd.gov

All Dates:
Nov 25, 2017 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Treats, entertainment, photos with Santa and free admission to the museum.
South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center
South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center 57501 900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS