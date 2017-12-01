Holiday Light Show - Worthing

Dec 1, 2017 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm

In the spirit of the holidays, Billion Southtown will hold a Holiday Light Show beginning Black Friday, 11/24 at 4pm at the dealership off I-29, exit 64 at 47025 SD Highway 44, Worthing. The drive-in show features a wide variety of lights and decorations and will run daily from 4pm to 12am until January 8th.

The show is synchronized to several seasonal songs, which visitors can hear while on the lot by tuning their car stereo to 88.1. In addition, light show visitors are invited to come into the dealership for complimentary beverages from 4 pm to close of business Monday through Saturday.

For more information on the light show, visit www.BillionAuto.com/HolidayLightShow.