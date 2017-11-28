Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers (concert) - Rapid City

Nov 28, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Holiday Jam features the talents of an amazing multi-piece band playing Christmas classics and contemporary arrangements in the soulful sounds of Jeremy and Jon Hegg and friends.

The two-hour show features stories of the season, messages for the heart, and music to lift the spirits. This year's tour again includes horns, sax, piano, guitar and percussion to round out the ensemble.

Tickets are $25 and are available at The Performing Arts Center or (605) 394-1786. AARP members and their guests can receive a $5 discount by using the code RAPIDCITYJAM17 at checkout!

All proceeds to benefit LifeScape services in Rapid City.

