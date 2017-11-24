Holiday Express Spiked! - Hill City
Each passenger receives assigned seating in an adult-only car, spiked hot chocolate, a keepsake thermal cup, a sugar cookie and a candy cane.
|Location:
|1880 Train
|Map:
|222 Railroad Ave, Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2222
|Website:
|http://www.1880train.com/holiday-express.html
All Dates:
Nov 24, 2017
Dec 2, 2017
Dec 9, 2017
Dec 16, 2017
