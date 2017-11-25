Share |

Holiday Celebration & Winter Market - Rapid City

Nov 25, 2017 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Usher in the holiday season with a festive celebration, including ice skating, tree lighting, Santa Claus’s arrival and musical performances to delight young and old alike. Shop the Winter Market, featuring a collection of local vendors where you are sure to find that perfect handcrafted gift.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
Usher in the holiday season with a festive celebration, including ice skating, tree lighting, Santa Claus’s arrival, and musical performances to delight young and old alike.

