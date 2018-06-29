History on the Lawn: Bringing History to Life through Fiction - Deadwood

Jun 29, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Have you ever wondered where authors find the information needed to write stories about historical settings, character careers, or true events from the past? How they seamlessly weave history into a single story or series? In this presentation, USA Today Best-Selling, multiple-award winning author Ann Charles will discuss the challenges faced when bringing history to life through fiction and how important it is to be as accurate as possible. Bring a lunch and enjoy the Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 noon; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).