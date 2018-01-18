Share |

Heathers: the Musical - Sioux Falls

Feb 1, 2018 - Feb 4, 2018

Heathers: the Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers.


Location:   Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-360-4800
Website:   http://siouxfallstheatre.com/productions/heathers-the-musical/

All Dates:
Jan 18, 2018 - Jan 21, 2018
Jan 25, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018
Feb 1, 2018 - Feb 4, 2018

Sioux Empire Community Theater performance.

Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater 57104 315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

