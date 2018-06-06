Healing Our Shared Past, Present, and Future: The Hiawatha Indian Insane Asylum - Sioux Falls

From 1902-1933, The Hiawatha Indian Insane Asylum in Canton, SD was the linchpin of federal Indian policy. Native Americans who misbehaved in boarding schools, alienated reservation agents, or suffered from combat-related "shell shock” were sent there. The asylum housed nearly 400 Native inmates from all parts of the United States during the three decades of its existence; more than half died of curable diseases. Although the place was advertised throughout the Midwest as a tourist attraction, the actual conditions described in more than 15 federal investigative reports were: “like a leper colony” and “inhumane.” While politicians wanted to keep this profitable place open, it was the people who worked there, and the inmates, who advocated for its closure. Currently, 127+ Native Americans from 53 tribes are still buried in unmarked graves on the golf course that occupies the asylum site.