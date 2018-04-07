Hats Off to the Artists - Faulkton
Apr 7, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Paintings, sculptures, fabric, woodworking, quilting, mixed media, needlework, leather work, photography and more. Entries must be dropped off by Friday evening because judging will begin Saturday morning.
|Location:
|Community Center
|Map:
|1130 Court St, Faulkton, SD 57438
|Phone:
|605-598-4160
All Dates:
Apr 7, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Apr 8, 2018 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Art show.
